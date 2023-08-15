YouTube Starts Mass Takedown of Videos Promoting ‘Harmful or Ineffective’ Cancer Cures

(The Verge) – YouTube will remove content that promotes “cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective” or which “discourages viewers from seeking professional medical treatment,” the video platform announced today. The enforcement comes as YouTube is attempting to streamline its medical moderation guidelines based on what it’s learned while attempting to tackle misinformation around topics like covid-19, vaccines, and reproductive health. (Read More)