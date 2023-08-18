Few Patients May Qualify to Get New Alzheimer’s Drugs, Study Suggests

August 18, 2023

(NBC News) – The first Alzheimer’s drugs meant to slow the progression of the fatal disease may only be available to a tiny fraction of patients, a study published Wednesday in the journal Neurology suggests. The drugs, Eisai’s Leqembi and Biogen’s Aduhelm, are approved for older adults with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer’s disease but, according to the study, less than 1 in 10 patients at this point in the disease may be prescribed them. The estimate is based on how the drugmakers studied the drugs in clinical trials. (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Geriatric & Aging, highlights, Neuroethics, News, Pharma

