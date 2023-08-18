In Maui, the Need for Medical Resources Continues

(MedPage Today) – Though the toll of the wildfires in Maui remains to be completely seen, the need for medical and recovery resources continues. As of Thursday, the fires had claimed the lives of at least 111 peopleopens in a new tab or window, with up to 1,000 still missing. Given the devastation, federal resources were needed to support recovery efforts. HHS said this week that the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) deployed 25 additional experts from the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT), as well as a Victim Identification Center Team to augment state and local mortuary resourcesopens in a new tab or window. (Read More)