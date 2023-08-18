Why So Few Get Screened for Lung Cancer, the Deadliest Cancer in the U.S.

(STAT News) – Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the U.S., with over 350 people dying from it every day — more than breast, colorectal, and cervical cancers combined. Part of the problem is that nearly half of people are diagnosed with lung cancer already in its metastatic stages, when the disease is almost always fatal. Early detection can help, but the lung cancer screening rate is just 5.7%, compared to 70%-75% for other tests like mammograms, colonoscopies, and Pap smears. (Read More)