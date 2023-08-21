Medicine Robs Physicians of Their Fertility. Here’s How to Fix It

(STAT News) – Although we know many physicians utilize ART to build their families, our study is the first to show they are six times more likely to report relationship strain and four times more likely to go to therapy to cope with family-building stress. This is consistent with previous evidence showing that infertility patients experience elevated levels of depression and anxiety. Even if you have a clinically “good” outcome, the wounds sustained in this process often turn into permanent scars. (Read More)