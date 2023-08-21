New RSV Shot Is a Monoclonal Antibody, Not a Vaccine

(Medscape) – For the first time this fall, families will be offered season-long protection for infants and some children against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July approved a prevention called nirsevimab (Beyfortus, AstraZeneca/Sanofi) and it is expected to be widely rolled out in the coming weeks as the RSV season begins. It’s not a vaccine, but a monoclonal antibody used for prevention. That may cause confusion because a vaccine for RSV was approved just 3 months ago for adults aged 60 and older. And monoclonal antibodies are often used for treatment rather than prevention. (Read More)