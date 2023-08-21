How Nursing Homes Failed to Protect Residents from Covid

(New York Times) – The first terrifying wave of Covid-19 caused 60,000 deaths among residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities within five months. As the pandemic wore on, medical guidelines called for promptly administering newly approved antiviral treatments to infected patients at high risk of severe illness, hospitalization or death. Why, then, did fewer than one in five nursing home residents with Covid receive antiviral treatment from May 2021 through December 2022? (Read More)