China, U.S. Test Intelligent-Drone Swarms in Race for Military AI Dominance

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. and China are accelerating research on how to integrate artificial intelligence into their militaries as part of a global race to take advantage of the fast-developing technology. Among the priorities for both sides: weapons that can find their way to a target without human help and AI tools to identify targets from satellite images. (Read More)