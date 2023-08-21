Medical Debt Is Squeezing Millions of Middle-Class Americans, Report Says

August 21, 2023

(Axios) – Middle-class Americans are the most likely to be saddled with medical debt, with nearly 1 in 4 — or roughly 17 million people — having unpaid medical bills, according to a report shared first with Axios from center-left think tank Third Way. Driving the news: Middle-income Americans, who earn $50,000-$100,000 a year, are more likely than those with lower incomes to seek care but don’t qualify for Medicaid or charity care to help pay for it. (Read More)

