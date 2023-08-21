A Simple Marketing Technique Could Make America Healthier

August 21, 2023

(The Atlantic) – Clearly, preventive medicine can make a big difference to health. And yet most people don’t get the preventive care that could save their lives. Indeed, as of 2015, only 8 percent of US adults 35 and older had received all immunizations, cancer screenings and other high-priority services recommended for them.

Researchers seeking to change that are borrowing a page from Facebook, Google and other tech companies. By rapidly comparing small differences in how they communicate with patients — a process known in the tech world as A/B testing — health-care workers can quickly learn what works and what doesn’t. The approach has already delivered several actionable improvements, though not everyone is convinced of its value. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Informed Consent, News

Ad