A Simple Marketing Technique Could Make America Healthier

(The Atlantic) – Clearly, preventive medicine can make a big difference to health. And yet most people don’t get the preventive care that could save their lives. Indeed, as of 2015, only 8 percent of US adults 35 and older had received all immunizations, cancer screenings and other high-priority services recommended for them.

Researchers seeking to change that are borrowing a page from Facebook, Google and other tech companies. By rapidly comparing small differences in how they communicate with patients — a process known in the tech world as A/B testing — health-care workers can quickly learn what works and what doesn’t. The approach has already delivered several actionable improvements, though not everyone is convinced of its value. (Read More)