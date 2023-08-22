Many Long-Covid Symptoms Linger Even After Two Years, New Study Shows

(The Washington Post) – People who endured even mild cases of covid-19 are at heightened risk two years later for lung problems, fatigue, diabetes and certain other health problems typical of long covid, according to a new study that casts fresh light on the virus’s true toll. The analysis, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, is believed to be the first to document the extent to which an array of aftereffects that patients can develop — as part of the sometimes debilitating syndrome known as long covid — linger beyond the initial months or year after they survived a coronavirus infection. (Read More)