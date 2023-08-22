A Brain Implant Helped Stroke Survivors Regain Movement

(Wired) – Nicholas is now one of 12 stroke patients in a new Nature Medicine study to have undergone a technique called deep brain stimulation, or DBS. At the start of the trial, all of the participants had weakness on one side of their upper body that made it difficult for them to carry out everyday tasks. But after the treatment, Nicholas and eight others saw meaningful improvements in their hand and arm movement. For Nicholas, it meant regaining his culinary abilities. “It’s given me a sense of freedom,” he says. (Read More)