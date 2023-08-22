The Hospice Industry Needs Major Reforms. It Should Start with Apologies

(STAT News) – Whether you are a storeowner or regular customer, a boss or an employee, a physician or a patient, if you admit a mistake and express regret, despite the cost to your pride, trust in you is sure to grow. Unfortunately, the associations that represent hospice and palliative care in the United States have not absorbed, or have chosen to reject, this relational wisdom. Last November, ProPublica and The New Yorker jointly published an extensive investigation into predatory business practices by several large, investor-owned hospice corporations that resulted in needless physical and emotional distress for thousands of seriously ill patients.