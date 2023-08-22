He Needed a Liver Transplant. But Did the Risks Outweigh the Reward?

(ProPublica) – On any given day in America, more than 10,000 people are waiting for a new liver, and a shortage of them means that some of those people die before an organ becomes available. Hospitals like Methodist are facing an ethical dilemma regarding the sickest of them. For patients at extreme risk of death because their drinking has compromised their liver, the likelihood of getting a transplant has, over the past two decades, gone from exceedingly rare to entirely possible. (Read More)