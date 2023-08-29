A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available

August 29, 2023

The New Bioethics (vol. 29, no. 2, 2023) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Sunni Islamic Perspectives on Gab-Grown Sperm and Eggs derived from Stem Cells – In vitro gametogenesis (IVG)” by Gamal Serour, et al.
  • “Understanding Conscientious Objection and the Acceptability of its Practice in Primary Care” by Anne Williams
  • “What are We Asking Patients to Do? A Critical Ethical Review of the Limits of Patient Self-Advocacy in the Oncology Setting” by Daniel A. Wilkenfeld and Teresa Hagan Thomas

 

