CDC Says It’s Too Soon to Assess Risk Posed by New Covid Subvariant

(STAT News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it’s too early to tell whether a new version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has triggered some international concern will actually prove to be disruptive. In a preliminary statement about the BA.2.86 subvariant, the CDC also revealed that updated Covid-19 vaccines should be available across the country as early as mid-September, earlier than previous estimates have placed the start of the fall booster campaign. (Read More)