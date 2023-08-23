Researchers Assemble the First Complete Sequence of a Human Y Chromosome

August 23, 2023

(NIH) – An international research team has generated the first truly complete sequence of a human Y chromosome, the final human chromosome to be fully sequenced. The new sequence, which fills in gaps across more than 50% of the Y chromosome’s length, uncovers important genomic features with implications for fertility, such as factors in sperm production. The study, led by the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, a team of researchers funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the National Institutes of Health, was published today in Nature. (Read More)

