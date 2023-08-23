I’m a Doctor Who Specializes in Treating Leprosy. Here’s What I Want You to Know

(STAT News) – In recent weeks, you may have seen alarming headlines about how leprosy might become “endemic” in Florida. As a physician in Florida who specializes in treating leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, this case report was not “news” to us in the field: We have known for some time about endemic cases of leprosy. However, given how rare the disease is in the state, there is no cause for alarm — despite the fearful headline. (Read More)