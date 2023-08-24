Nonprofit Health System Ends Practice of Denying Care to Patients in Debt

(New York Times) – Allina Health, a large nonprofit health system based in Minnesota, announced Wednesday that it would end its policy of denying medical care to patients with $4,500 or more in outstanding bills. Although Allina’s hospitals treated anyone in emergency rooms, other services were cut off for indebted patients, including children and those with chronic illnesses like diabetes and depression, The New York Times reported in June. Patients weren’t allowed back until they had paid off their debt entirely. (Read More)