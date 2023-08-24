Dangers and Deaths Around Black Pregnancies Seen as ‘Completely Preventable’ Health Crisis

(KFF Health News) – Black women are less likely than women from other racial groups to carry a pregnancy to term — and in Harris County, where Houston is located, when they do, their infants are about twice as likely to die before their 1st birthday as those from other racial groups. Black fetal and infant deaths are part of a continuum of systemic failures that contribute to disproportionately high Black maternal mortality rates. (Read More)