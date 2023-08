U.S. COVID-19 Cases Are Up, Mask Mandates Return in Some Places

(UPI) – As rising COVID-19 cases driven by variant EG.5 continued Thursday to sicken and hospitalize more people, some hospitals, universities and businesses across the United States are mandating masking again in response. Kaiser Permanente in California, Rutgers University in New Jersey and Morris Brown College in Georgia have issued new mask mandates. (Read More)