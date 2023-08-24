Chatbots Not Always Reliable for Cancer Treatment Advice

(MedPage Today) – Chatbots had mixed results when it came to providing direct-to-patient cancer-related advice and treatment strategies for a wide variety of cancers, according to two studies in JAMA Oncology. When testing GPT-3.5 (OpenAI) with prompts designed to obtain treatment strategies for different kinds of cancers, they found that while most answers were in accordance with National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines, one-third were at least partially nonconcordant, reported Danielle Bitterman, MD, of Mass General Brigham and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues in a research letter. (Read More)