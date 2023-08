US Wastewater Tests Spot Highly Mutated Variant of COVID-19

(Medical Xpress) – Public health officials have detected the new BA.2.86 variant of COVID-19 in U.S. wastewater, giving rise to concerns about the highly mutated variant in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the detection on Wednesday. It was found as part of routine wastewater sampling. Officials did not specify where the samples were from.