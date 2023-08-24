Canadian Wildfires Led to Spike in Asthma ER Visits, Especially in the Northeast

(Associated Press) – The smoke from Canadian wildfires that drifted into the U.S. led to a spike in people with asthma visiting emergency rooms — particularly in the New York area. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published two studies Thursday about the health impacts of the smoke, which shrouded city skylines with an orange haze in late spring. A medical journal also released a study this week. (Read More)