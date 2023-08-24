Medicare Moves to Crack Down on Hospice Fraud

(Axios) – After a year of scrutinizing fraud in the hospice industry, Medicare dropped the hammer this week: The agency warned nearly 400 hospices are at risk of being bounced from the program if they can’t prove they’re a legitimate enterprise. Why it matters: The move to root out fraudulent hospices, following years of reports about shady practices in the industry, signals that federal officials are aiming to crack down on unscrupulous actors cashing in on Medicare’s $22 billion per year end-of-life care program. (Read More)