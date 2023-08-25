Wealthy People Are Getting Full-Body Scans. Early Detection or Unnecessary?

(Wall Street Journal) – Companies are selling body scans to seemingly healthy patients, promising peace of mind. Traditional medical professionals are concerned about the costs. The financial cost for a preventive scan ranges from $650 to several thousand dollars. Insurance generally doesn’t cover it. Demand for these types of procedures has surged, particularly among the wealthy, healthcare professionals say. People are driven by a fear of mortality. (Read More)