U.S. Health Officials Lay Out Plans to Cope with Respiratory Virus Season

(STAT News) – With last fall’s chaotic early start to the respiratory virus season still fresh in the public memory, federal health authorities are trying to move quickly to convey the impression that this year will be different. In a briefing for reporters Thursday, senior officials of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration detailed the various countermeasures available to combat Covid-19, RSV, and influenza, and discussed the expected timing on the rollouts of these tools. (Read More)