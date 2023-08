Need to Know About Lifesaving CPR? A New Study Says It’s Probably Wise Not to Ask Alexa or Siri

(Associated Press) – Ask Alexa or Siri about the weather. But if you want to save someone’s life? Call 911 for that. Voice assistants often fall flat when asked how to perform CPR, according to a study published Monday. Researchers asked voice assistants eight questions that a bystander might pose in a cardiac arrest emergency. (Read More)