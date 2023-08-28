A Broad Genetic Test Saved One Newborn’s Life. Research Suggests It Could Help Millions of Others

(Associated Press) – Brynn, now 4, got the genetic testing as part of a clinical trial, the results of which were published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association. “Whole genome” tests are nearly twice as good as narrower tests at unearthing genetic abnormalities that can cause disease in infants — the study found 49% of abnormalities, compared to 27% with more commonly used tests targeting particular types of genetic diseases. (Read More)