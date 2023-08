China Won’t Require COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Travelers in a Milestone in Its Reopening

(Associated Press) – China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result for incoming travelers starting Wednesday, a milestone in its reopening to the rest of the world after a three-year isolation that began with the country’s borders closing in March 2020. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing in Beijing on Monday. (Read More)