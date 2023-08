An Effort to Diversify Genetic Research Finds New Variant for Parkinson’s Disease in African Populations

(STAT News) – A group of Nigerian, British, and U.S. doctors have discovered a genetic variant that increases the risk of Parkinson’s disease in people of African and mixed-African descent and is not seen in those with European ancestry, a finding that could improve treatment of the movement disorder in a vastly underserved population. (Read More)