The Persistent Mysteries of Electroconvulsive Therapy

(Undark) – While the public perception of ECT — colloquially known as “shock therapy” — has largely been negative, many experts in the field view ECT as a safe and effective tool to help people who are struggling and haven’t found relief from other treatments. In addition to being used to treat depression and bipolar disorder, ECT is also used for schizophrenia, catatonia, and, more recently, self-injury in people with autism, among other conditions. But even among proponents, there’s little consensus as to what mechanism underlies ECT’s therapeutic effect. And as electroconvulsive therapy is in its 85th year of use, definitive answers continue to elude scientists — and patients. (Read More)