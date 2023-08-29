A Sperm Donor Chases a Role in the Lives of the 96 Children He Fathered

August 29, 2023

(Wall Street Journal) – Dylan Stone-Miller took a 9,000-mile road trip this summer to see some of his 96 children. Emotionally, logistically, in all ways, it is complicated for the kids, their families and for Stone-Miller, a prolific 32-year-old sperm donor. His road trip is part of a larger odyssey—to figure out how he fits in the lives of the boys and girls he fathered in absentia. It began three years ago, when he first saw a photo of one of his biological children, a toddler named Harper who had his blue eyes and his sister’s blond curls. He got tears, he recalled, and unexpected feelings of kinship. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Genetic Ethics, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Reproductive Ethics

Ad