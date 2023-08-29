Chinese County Offers ‘Cash Reward’ for Couples If Bride Is Aged 25 or Younger

(Reuters) – A county in eastern China is offering couples a “reward” of 1,000 yuan ($137) if the bride is aged 25 or younger, the latest measure to incentivise young people to get married amid rising concern over a declining birth rate. The notice, which was published on Changshan county’s official Wechat account last week, said the reward was to promote “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing” for first marriages. It also included a series of childcare, fertility and education subsidies for couples who have children. (Read More)