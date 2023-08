Expensive Drugs Targeted for First U.S. Price Negotiations

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. government named 10 drugs that will be subject to the first ever price negotiations by Medicare, taking aim at some of the most widely used and costliest medicines in America. At stake is arguably the government’s strongest effort to date to tackle high drug costs—if drugmakers can’t persuade courts to scuttle the negotiating powers that Medicare was granted last year. (Read More)