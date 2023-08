She Was Depressed and Forgetful. It Was the Worm in Her Brain.

(New York Times) – Doctors in Australia had screened, scanned and tested a woman to find out why she was sick after being hospitalized with abdominal pains and diarrhea. They were not prepared for what they found. A three-inch red worm was living in the woman’s brain. The worm was removed last year after doctors spent more than a year trying to find the cause of the woman’s distress. (Read More)