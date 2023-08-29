Deepfake Scams Have Arrived: Fake Video Spread on Facebook, TikTok and Youtube

(NBC News) – Long feared, the deepfake scam has finally arrived on social media. Fake videos of celebrities hawking phony services have begun to gain some traction on major social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Last week, NBC News viewed more than 50 videos posted to those sites that featured computer-manipulated images and audio of well-known people, all of which appeared to have been created to scam viewers out of money. (Read More)