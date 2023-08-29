This Fall’s Covid Variant Might Really Be Different

(Wall Street Journal) – Scientists have their eye on a different variant than the XBB variants, such as EG.5, that are driving the summer Covid-19 bump. BA.2.86—dubbed “pirola” by a group of scientists on social media who name notable variants—has been detected in only about a dozen people, but it has surfaced in all corners of the world. What’s troubling about this variant, scientists say, is that it contains more than 30 mutations on the spike protein, which is what helps the virus enter cells and cause an infection. This means it might be able to evade current vaccines and previous infections more easily, and it likely won’t be a great match with the fall booster expected to be approved soon. (Read More)