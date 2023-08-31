New Texas Law Increases Hospital Notice Before Removing Patients from Life Support

(Texas Tribune) – Starting Friday, House Bill 3162 will increase how much notice hospitals have to give patients’ families from 10 days to 25 days. That new threshold will now begin when medical professionals tell relatives of their intent to end care and give family members an opportunity to find a different health care facility willing to treat the patient. If the family wants to move the patient to another facility, doctors must perform any procedures necessary for a patient to be transferred. (Read More)