Novo’s Wegovy Prevents Heart Attacks at a Cost

August 31, 2023

(Bloomberg) – When Novo Nordisk announced recently that its obesity drug Wegovy slashed the rates of heart attacks and strokes by 20% in patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease, it was hailed as a milestone that could lead to broader insurance coverage for the injectable medication. But preventing heart attacks with Wegovy won’t be cheap, a new analysis by data analytics firm Airfinity Ltd. finds. It projects that insurers or other payers will have to spend a hefty $1.1 million to treat numerous patients on Wegovy for years to prevent one heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death. (Read More)

