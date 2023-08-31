U.S. Health Officials Push Marijuana for Lower-Risk Category

(Axios) – Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently recommended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to move marijuana to a lower-risk category under the Controlled Substances Act. Why it matters: Easing federal restrictions on marijuana could eliminate some of the hurdles facing the country’s growing cannabis industry, such as access to banking services, and would potentially allow it to expand, according to Bloomberg, which first reported on HHS’s recommendation. (Read More)