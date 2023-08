Maui Fires Could Taint the Island’s Waters–Scientists Are Investigating

(Nature) – As search crews wrap up the hunt for people missing after fires swept the Hawaiian island of Maui, scientists are gearing up for a challenge facing survivors: water contamination. Early indications suggest that the local water system has been compromised in places, and the sheer scale of the damage could pose unprecedented threats to Maui’s diverse coastal ecosystem. (Read More)