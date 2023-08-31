Overdose Deaths from Fake Pills Are Rising, Especially Among Younger Adults

(NBC News) – The number of people who have overdosed and died from fake prescription pills has more than doubled in recent years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. The majority of those deaths were among people younger than 35, who were taking what they thought was oxycodone or Xanax, it said. But the drugs obtained did not come from a legitimate pharmacy; they were bought on the street, in classrooms or from friends. The counterfeit pills may look like the real deal, but are usually made from a variety of unknown ingredients. (Read More)