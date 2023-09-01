Omicron Was the Deadliest Pandemic Wave for Cancer Patients

September 1, 2023

(Axios) – The Omicron wave of the pandemic was the deadliest for cancer patients, reinforcing how much high-risk individuals can succumb to COVID-19 strains that pose less severe threats to the rest of the population, according to research in JAMA Oncology.  What they found: Mortality for cancer patients overall was 4% higher during the winter Omicron surge that peaked in January 2022 compared with when the original, or wild type, lineage of the virus was peaking in January 2021. (Read More)

