What Happens When People with Dementia Commit Crimes?

September 1, 2023

(Scientific American) – Some forms of dementia can trigger behaviors that society classifies as criminal. It’s not that these conditions create an intention to violate the law—most dementia-related violations are not what neurologists call “instrumental behaviors,” which are calculated in advance and executed according to a plan. Rather the radical changes in a person’s behavior and demeanor can erase their sense of social norms. They steal. They grope. They shout abusive language at fellow customers in the grocery store. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Disability Ethics, Geriatric & Aging, Neuroethics, News

Ad