How Marijuana Impacts Pain, Sleep, Anxiety and More, According to the Latest Science

(CNN) – Are you using — or considering using — marijuana to help with anxiety, pain, muscle spasms, nausea during pregnancy, poor sleep and more? You may be surprised to discover there is little quality evidence on the benefits of marijuana, according to a new analysis of more than 100 clinical trials and meta-analyses.

"After applying very strict quantitative criteria, and accounting for both observational studies and experimental trials, most of the associations between cannabis and health outcomes were supported by very low or low credibility," said study author Dr. Marco Solmi, associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Ottawa and investigator at Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Canada.