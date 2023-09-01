Abortion Is Now Decriminalized in 12 Mexican States

(NBC News) – Mexico’s Supreme Court said this week that it had decriminalized abortion in the central state of Aguascalientes, making it the twelfth Mexican state to revoke criminal penalties for the procedure. The court said the former law had criminalized health workers and “totally suppressed the constitutional right of women and people with the capacity to bear children to choose, and therefore their right to health, equality and non-discrimination.” (Read More)