Deciding Who Is Dead: Physician Group Issues New Statement

(Med Page Today) – A single word clarification is the only revision the Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA) needs, the American College of Physicians (ACP) stated. In a new position paper, the ACP joined the ongoing debate that could reshape the cardiorespiratory and neurologic standards determining death. The ACP supported replacing the word “irreversible” in the UDDA with “permanent” to define circulatory determination of death, wrote Matthew DeCamp, MD, PhD, of the University of Colorado in Aurora, and Kenneth Prager, MD, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, in Annals of Internal Medicine. (Read More)