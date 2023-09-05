Sizing Up AI’s Promise and Limitations in Cancer Detection

(Axios) – Amid new signs that AI could transform cancer care, clinicians and health systems are taking stock of thorny ethical and practical questions that still stand in the way of the technology’s widespread adoption. Why it matters: Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and innovations like AI-enhanced mammography could detect cases sooner and cut down on unnecessary tests and treatments. But experts warn there are limitations like biased algorithms and a narrow window into how AI systems analyze data to make decisions. (Read More)