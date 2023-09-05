When Screening for Prostate Cancer Comes Too Late

(Wall Street Journal) – Screening for prostate cancer is due for a course correction—again. Doctors have debated how often to screen men for prostate cancer for decades. Widespread screening after testing went mainstream in the 1990s led to overtreatment and damaging side effects for many men. Doctors scaled back after the task force, which carries particular weight among family doctors and insurers, recommended against the test in 2012. About five years later, the task force said men ages 55-69 could consider it after talking with their doctors. More patients are now getting diagnosed with prostate cancer at later stages, when it is often too late to be cured. (Read More)